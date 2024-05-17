15-year-old driver killed in Cherokee County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed Friday morning when he lost control of a pickup truck, crossed the median and collided with two other vehicles, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators were called to the crash shortly before noon on Ga. 92 near Lovejoy Lane in Woodstock, the sheriff’s office said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was driving a Ford F-150 when he was struck.

The teen died at the scene from the impact, the sheriff’s office said.

The two other drivers reported minor injuries and one was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation, though speed is believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

It was the second crash this week that killed metro Atlanta teenagers. Late Tuesday, three 18-year-olds were killed in a single-vehicle crash less than 20 miles away in Alpharetta, according to police. Aryan Joshi, Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma all died from their injuries. Two other 18-year-olds, including the driver, were injured in the wreck, police said.