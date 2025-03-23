Crime & Public Safety
15-year-old boy shot in head at SW Atlanta townhome community

By
Updated 31 minutes ago

A 15-year-old remains in the hospital Sunday after being shot in the head at a townhome community in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called just after 11 p.m. Saturday to the Notting Hill at Arlington townhomes on Notting Hill Drive for a person shot.

The community is located near the intersection of Campbellton and County Line roads in the Arlington Estates neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, right arm and buttocks, police said. The teen, who was not publicly identified, was alert when he was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

A motive is unclear and police have not shared additional details about the victim’s condition, or what led to the gunfire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

