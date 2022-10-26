‘Oh God, was I really just shot?’ Atlantic Station victim happened into crossfire

“I was just in the middle,” the woman said. “I’m just lucky I was only hit three times.”

Interim Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum addressed gun violence recently before a weapon buyback event. Officers can’t prevent violence when guns are in the wrong hands or when disputes escalate to bullets, he said.

“This department has been fighting successfully over the summer gang and gun and drug violence,” Schierbaum said. “And this is another area where the police department doesn’t have any control. We cannot be in every home. We cannot be on every playground where disputes may arise.”

Ten days before the 30-year-old woman was shot in her SUV at Atlantic Station, another woman was shot in the same area, according to police.

On Oct. 8, that woman told investigators she had just left the Bowlero bowling alley when she heard gunshots, an incident report states. She ran inside the Hobknob Tavern on 18th Street, she told officers. Inside the restaurant, she realized she had been shot in the foot.

“A total of 50 shell casings were recovered and turned into evidence,” the police report states.

A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene, representatives for Atlantic Station told the AJC. Because he is a minor, his identity was not released.

Atlanta police have not said whether the two incidents are related, but the violence has led to an increased focus on security in the area. Atlantic Station officials said they have been working with police to improve security on the premises, including prioritizing 911 calls, doubling the number of officers on site, and scheduling regular meetings with department leaders.

“Atlantic Station security is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department on this matter,” the development said in a statement. “Since this is an active investigation, we cannot provide any further details at this time.”

The popular commercial and residential destination has been the site of other violence.

In January, a woman was injured as she walked past two groups of people who were arguing outside the bowling alley, police said at the time. Someone in the group opened fire and struck the woman, who survived her injuries. In June, a man told officers he was with friends when he was several times on 17th Street.

While the recent shootings in Atlantic Station have injured innocent bystanders, one other shooting appeared accidental in nature, according to police.

In August, a man was critically injured inside an Atlantic Station apartment after he was inadvertently shot while a group of friends played with a gun, police previously said. At a recent press conference, Schierbaum said there have been more than two dozen shootings this year in the city involving accidental or unintentional shootings. Five of those shot were children, he said.

“Gunplay is tragic in our city,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said after the August shooting. “We have the proliferation of guns, and we’re just asking people to be responsible when they’re handling a gun.”

Anyone with information on the Atlantic Station crimes can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.