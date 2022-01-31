Father of 6-month-old killed in drive-by shooting says he forgives those responsible

The father of a 6-month-old killed in a drive-by shooting last week says he’s not angry at those responsible. It is through his faith that Shawn Fleming says he’s been able to make it through.
“I’ve forgiven them and I love all of them because that’s what God would want me to do,” Fleming told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
Fleming was providing food for those in need through his nonprofit organization Jan. 24 when he got a phone call that his son had been shot. Grayson Fleming-Gray was killed when shots were fired from a speeding SUV in northwest Atlanta, according to police. The baby’s mother, Kerri Gray, had just stopped at the Food Mart corner store on Anderson Avenue when the gunfire erupted.
Fleming rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and asked Gray about his son.
“He’s gone,” she told him.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and police Chief Rodney Bryant vowed to find those responsible. By the following day, the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Dequasie Johnathan Little, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A second suspect, Sharice Michelle Ingram, later surrendered and was also charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Investigators believe Ingram was driving the SUV.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Fleming said he was grateful to those who made the quick arrests. He said he has been able to put aside any anger toward those responsible.
“They’re victims as well,” he said. “Their parents are victims. This tragedy has impacted so many lives and communities.”
Gray has told the AJC she has also been able to find peace knowing that Grayson’s organs helped saved other lives.
“I do believe that God had a bigger purpose for him and this will help someone’s little boy and girl,” she said.
Gray said her family has been overwhelmed by the support, even from strangers, since her baby’s death.
Fundraisers were set up and countless people have offered money, meals, prayers and support. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home declined to take payment after Gray picked out a tiny casket. And an Atlanta police officer met with her on his day off, telling the grieving mother he was there if she needed anything.
On Monday afternoon, a public visitation for Grayson was held at the funeral home for those wanting to say goodbye. The baby’s parents have focused on the impact Grayson made in six short months.
“I always try to find a silver lining,” Fleming said. “This is an opportunity for us to get back to the foundation of love. If there was love in the picture, we wouldn’t be here right now.”
