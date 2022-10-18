11-year-old girl killed, woman injured in domestic shooting, Barrow officials say

The girl, Angelique Ahearn, was already dead when deputies arrived after getting a report of a domestic disturbance just before 7:45 p.m., the Barrow sheriff’s office said. A woman called 911 to report a possible incident between Rachel Hollifield, 34, and Leonard Ahearn, 59, at a home on Celestial Way. The woman said she was speaking to Hollifield on the phone when she heard gunshots and the line went quiet.

Deputies quickly made contact with Hollifield, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to her hands, the sheriff’s office said. Once inside the home, deputies found Leonard Ahearn suffering from a serious gunshot wound, along with Angelique Ahearn’s body, the sheriff’s office said.