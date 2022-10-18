ajc logo
X

11-year-old girl killed, woman injured in domestic shooting, Barrow officials say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Suspected killer shot himself, died of his wounds

An 11-year-old girl was killed and a woman was injured when a man shot both of them during a domestic incident Monday in Winder before turning the gun on himself, Barrow County authorities said.

The girl, Angelique Ahearn, was already dead when deputies arrived after getting a report of a domestic disturbance just before 7:45 p.m., the Barrow sheriff’s office said. A woman called 911 to report a possible incident between Rachel Hollifield, 34, and Leonard Ahearn, 59, at a home on Celestial Way. The woman said she was speaking to Hollifield on the phone when she heard gunshots and the line went quiet.

Deputies quickly made contact with Hollifield, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to her hands, the sheriff’s office said. Once inside the home, deputies found Leonard Ahearn suffering from a serious gunshot wound, along with Angelique Ahearn’s body, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not share any information about the relationship between the three people involved in the incident.

Investigators later learned that Hollifield and Leonard Ahearn had been arguing when he got a handgun and shot Angelique, according to the sheriff’s office. Hollifield tried to evade the man, but he found and shot her, then shot himself, officials said.

Both adults were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where Ahearn died from his wound. Hollifield is still recovering at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Representatives for the sheriff’s office have not responded to questions about the incident or the relationship between the shooter and victims.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

An apartment building takes center stage in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
2h ago

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs a big donor to Kemp, Carr
6h ago

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs a big donor to Kemp, Carr
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions the Braves must answer this offseason
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Search for suspect underway after shooting outside Hall grocery store
1h ago
Gunna’s attorneys request 4th bond hearing
3h ago
Brookhaven police arrest man charged with murder in Philadelphia
3h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top