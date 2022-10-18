11-year-old girl killed, woman injured in domestic shooting, Barrow officials say

An 11-year-old girl was killed and a woman was injured when a man shot both of them during a domestic incident Monday in Winder before turning the gun on himself, Barrow County authorities said.
The girl, Angelique Ahearn, was already dead when deputies arrived after getting a report of a domestic disturbance just before 7:45 p.m., the Barrow sheriff’s office said. A woman called 911 to report a possible incident between Rachel Hollifield, 34, and Leonard Ahearn, 59, at a home on Celestial Way. The woman said she was speaking to Hollifield on the phone when she heard gunshots and the line went quiet.
Deputies quickly made contact with Hollifield, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to her hands, the sheriff’s office said. Once inside the home, deputies found Leonard Ahearn suffering from a serious gunshot wound, along with Angelique Ahearn’s body, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials did not share any information about the relationship between the three people involved in the incident.
Investigators later learned that Hollifield and Leonard Ahearn had been arguing when he got a handgun and shot Angelique, according to the sheriff’s office. Hollifield tried to evade the man, but he found and shot her, then shot himself, officials said.
Both adults were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where Ahearn died from his wound. Hollifield is still recovering at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation is ongoing. Representatives for the sheriff’s office have not responded to questions about the incident or the relationship between the shooter and victims.
