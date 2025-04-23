$10K reward in fatal Christmas Eve shooting outside East Point Family Dollar

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information about a suspect accused in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting outside a discount store in East Point.

Justin Hodges, who stands 6-feet-7, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 36-year-old Scott Melton, officials said. The reward was announced Wednesday by the police department and is for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The deadly incident occurred Dec. 24 at around 1:40 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at the intersection of Delowe and Headland drives, according to police spokesperson Sgt. James Watkins.