$10K reward in fatal Christmas Eve shooting outside East Point Family Dollar

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information about a suspect accused in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting outside a discount store in East Point.
Justin Hodges, who stands 6-feet-7, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 36-year-old Scott Melton, officials said. The reward was announced Wednesday by the police department and is for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
The deadly incident occurred Dec. 24 at around 1:40 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at the intersection of Delowe and Headland drives, according to police spokesperson Sgt. James Watkins.
Officers arrived to find Melton suffering from a gunshot wound outside the store. Investigators said Hodges fled the scene before police arrived.
Brandy Davis, the victim’s sister, told Channel 2 Action News that she was preparing Christmas dinner when she received a devastating call from the medical examiner’s office informing her of her brother’s death.
“God help you. All I can do is pray for you and that I will do. But I want you off the streets,” Davis told the news station in a message directed at the suspect.
Credit: East Point Police Department
Credit: East Point Police Department
Anyone with information about Hodges’ whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.
