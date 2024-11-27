Breaking: An emotional T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
Crime & Public Safety

$10,000 reward offered as Atlanta police seek suspect in 2 fatal shootings

Investigators are searching for a man accused of killing two people in recent month. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

32 minutes ago

Crime Stoppers Atlanta and the FBI offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in two fatal incidents: a shooting earlier this month at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex that killed a 17-year-old boy and a shooting in May that left a 37-year-old man dead.

“Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit are seeking assistance in locating Mr. Corey Comer, who is wanted for murder in two separate shootings,” the department said.

On May 6 just before 4:30 p.m., Douglas Banks, 37, was shot multiple times at 47 Cleveland Avenue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

On Nov. 17, officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the East Ridge Park apartments in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. Kendarius Davis, 17, died at the scene, police said.

“During his short-lived life, Kendarious lived an extraordinary life filled with love and laughter,” his obituary states. “His infectious smile and presence will be missed dearly by his family and friends.”

Authorities say Comer, 20, used an illegal switch to rapidly fire multiple rounds in both incidents. He has been charged with two counts of murder.

“Switches are illegal devices that transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one, making them highly danger,” police said.

No details were released about possible motives.

Tipsters with information on Comer’s whereabouts can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

