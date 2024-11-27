$10,000 reward offered as Atlanta police seek suspect in 2 fatal shootings

On May 6 just before 4:30 p.m., Douglas Banks, 37, was shot multiple times at 47 Cleveland Avenue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

On Nov. 17, officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the East Ridge Park apartments in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. Kendarius Davis, 17, died at the scene, police said.

“During his short-lived life, Kendarious lived an extraordinary life filled with love and laughter,” his obituary states. “His infectious smile and presence will be missed dearly by his family and friends.”

Authorities say Comer, 20, used an illegal switch to rapidly fire multiple rounds in both incidents. He has been charged with two counts of murder.

“Switches are illegal devices that transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one, making them highly danger,” police said.

No details were released about possible motives.

Tipsters with information on Comer’s whereabouts can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.