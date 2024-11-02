1 shot at West End MARTA station in Atlanta

One person was shot Friday evening at the West End MARTA station in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but MARTA police said the victim was shot at the station on Lee Street. The person was said to be alert around 8:15 p.m.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Deneya Littles stated that the investigation was still in the early stages. No details on a suspect or what led to the shooting were provided.