Breaking: Early voting in Georgia ends with nearly 4 million ballots cast
1 shot at West End MARTA station in Atlanta

The shooting happened at the West End MARTA station, police said.

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

One person was shot Friday evening at the West End MARTA station in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but MARTA police said the victim was shot at the station on Lee Street. The person was said to be alert around 8:15 p.m.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Deneya Littles stated that the investigation was still in the early stages. No details on a suspect or what led to the shooting were provided.

Due to police activity at the station, officials said boarding is only available on the southbound platform, and trains are single-tracking at the West End and Garnett stations.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

