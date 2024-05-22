1 man was killed in botched drug deal in Newnan. Another got life in prison

A botched drug deal left one man dead and a second man convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, the Coweta Judicial Circuit district attorney said Wednesday.

Derrious Bernard Daniel, 22, of Grantville, was convicted earlier this month of felony murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the February 2023 shooting death of Dustin Scott Parrott in Newnan. Daniel was then sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

“This is yet another case of young men, many of whom were teenagers at the time of the crime, committing felonies that resulted in a homicide,” DA Herb Cranford said in a statement. “There were no fully innocent parties in this case and everyone involved has experienced the consequences. The two most severe consequences are that one man lost his life while attempting to deal drugs with a firearm and the man responsible for his death will spend the rest of his life in prison.”