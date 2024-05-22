1 man was killed in botched drug deal in Newnan. Another got life in prison

A botched drug deal left one man dead and a second man convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, the Coweta Judicial Circuit district attorney said Wednesday.
Derrious Bernard Daniel, 22, of Grantville, was convicted earlier this month of felony murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the February 2023 shooting death of Dustin Scott Parrott in Newnan. Daniel was then sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
“This is yet another case of young men, many of whom were teenagers at the time of the crime, committing felonies that resulted in a homicide,” DA Herb Cranford said in a statement. “There were no fully innocent parties in this case and everyone involved has experienced the consequences. The two most severe consequences are that one man lost his life while attempting to deal drugs with a firearm and the man responsible for his death will spend the rest of his life in prison.”
On Feb. 17, 2023, Parrott and two men, none of whom lived in Newnan, drove into the city for the purpose of selling marijuana, according to investigators. Daniel approached their vehicle with a gun with plans to rob the three, according to text messages and witness testimony.
“Once at the car occupied by the three males, Daniel brandished his firearm and attempted to take a firearm possessed by Parrott,” Cranford said. “When Parrott refused to let go of his firearm, he was shot and killed.”
Parrott, known as Dusty, is survived by his father and stepmother, several siblings and other relatives, according to his online obituary.
“They both could have chosen not to involve themselves with felony crimes that day, and I hope this case serves as a lesson to all young people in our community who consider similar behavior,” Cranford said.
The shooting happened on Cliff Circle and was investigated by Newnan police and members of the Coweta Sheriff’s Office, including the late Deputy Eric Minix, who was killed in the line of duty in January.
