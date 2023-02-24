15-year-old among 2 charged with murder in Newnan shooting

The man, later identified as Parrott, died from his injuries. The 32-year-old lived in Tyrone, police said.

Parrott, known as Dusty, is survived by his father and stepmother, several siblings and other relatives, according to his online obituary.

“To know Dusty was to love Dusty,” his obituary states. “He had a heart of gold, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was caring, thoughtful and giving. Dusty had a smile and laughter that would light up any room he entered. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all.”

The GBI is assisting the Newnan department with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newnan police at 770-254-2355.