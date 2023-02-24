15-year-old among 2 charged with murder in Newnan shooting

One week after a man was shot to death in Newnan, investigators charged two people with murder, police said late Friday.
Derrious Daniel, 20, and an unidentified 15-year-old, both from Newnan, are accused of killing Dustin Scott Parrott, according to police. No suspected motive was released.
“The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are likely on other parties involved,” Newnan police said in a statement. “No further information will be released at this time.”
On Feb. 17, officers were sent to 22 Cliff Circle, where a shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police previously said.
The man, later identified as Parrott, died from his injuries. The 32-year-old lived in Tyrone, police said.
Parrott, known as Dusty, is survived by his father and stepmother, several siblings and other relatives, according to his online obituary.
“To know Dusty was to love Dusty,” his obituary states. “He had a heart of gold, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was caring, thoughtful and giving. Dusty had a smile and laughter that would light up any room he entered. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all.”
The GBI is assisting the Newnan department with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newnan police at 770-254-2355.
