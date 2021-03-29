Woman shot in foot while dining outside popular Atlanta restaurant

A woman who was dining at an Atlanta restaurant Sunday evening was struck by a bullet and taken to a hospital.
She was shot in the foot while eating outside at Loca Luna on Amsterdam Avenue, police said. The woman said she heard a gunshot about 7:45 p.m., then realized she had been shot.
The woman was alert when she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. No other patrons or employees were injured.
The shooting comes as city leaders in Atlanta are working to curb gun violence in the area. A surge in shootings last year led to an outcry from rattled residents and assurances from police, city councilmembers and the mayor’s office that combatting crime would be at the forefront of their efforts in the new year.
Officials previously said many of the incidents stemmed from a lack of conflict resolution skills between the involved parties.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to Sunday’s incident. The woman told officers there were no arguments or fights taking place at the time of the shooting. Police heave not released any information on suspects.