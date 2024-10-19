Crime & Public Safety

1 found dead after Cobb home goes up in flames

The fatal fire happened at a home along Jamerson Forest Circle.

By
1 hour ago

One person was found dead Friday evening inside a burning Cobb County home, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 4700 block of Jamerson Forest Circle, located east of I-575 in northern Cobb, around 9:20 p.m. regarding a structure fire. Authorities said the home was engulfed in flames and rescue efforts were immediately initiated.

A person was found inside the home and confirmed dead after being removed, the fire department said. The victim’s name was not released, and officials did not specify how they died.

The blaze remains under investigation, and a cause has not been provided.

