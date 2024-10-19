1 found dead after Cobb home goes up in flames

One person was found dead Friday evening inside a burning Cobb County home, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 4700 block of Jamerson Forest Circle, located east of I-575 in northern Cobb, around 9:20 p.m. regarding a structure fire. Authorities said the home was engulfed in flames and rescue efforts were immediately initiated.

A person was found inside the home and confirmed dead after being removed, the fire department said. The victim’s name was not released, and officials did not specify how they died.