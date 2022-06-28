ajc logo
1 dead in shooting outside Stone Mountain Popeye’s

Officers responded to the restaurant at 4815 Redan Road in Stone Mountain at 5:40 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said.

Credit: Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A man died Monday evening after he was shot outside a DeKalb County Popeye’s location, authorities said.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 4815 Redan Road in Stone Mountain at 5:40 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wells said the man was stable when he was taken to the hospital but later died. His identity has not been released.

Police did not share any other details about the incident. It is not clear if another person was involved in the incident or if anyone has been taken into custody.

The shooting comes on the heels of another shocking episode of gun violence at a fast food restaurant in the metro area. On Sunday evening, a man allegedly opened fire at a Subway location near downtown Atlanta after an argument with two employees about the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich. The shooting left one woman dead and a second in critical condition.

ExploreSuspect arrested after mayo dispute at Atlanta Subway leaves worker dead

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested a few hours later not far from the Subway where the shooting took place, according to Atlanta police. The man has not been publicly identified as police continue to investigate the case.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

