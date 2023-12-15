1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at GSU campus

One person is dead and another is injured after an argument led to gunfire early Friday morning on Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police told the news station that they were called to an area in front of an administrative building in a block of Piedmont Avenue between Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Neither of them were students, police told Channel 2.