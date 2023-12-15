BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at GSU campus

No students were involved in the incident, authorities said
Atlanta police investigate a shooting on Georgia State University's campus early Friday morning. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that no students were involved.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago

One person is dead and another is injured after an argument led to gunfire early Friday morning on Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police told the news station that they were called to an area in front of an administrative building in a block of Piedmont Avenue between Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Neither of them were students, police told Channel 2.

An Atlanta police officer collects crime scene tape after the completion of the on-scene investigation of a shooting on Georgia State University's campus early Friday morning. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that no students were involved.

The victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, the news station reported, where one of them died. The second victim was described as stable.

Atlanta police wrap up their on-scene investigation of a shooting on Georgia State University's campus early Friday morning. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that no students were involved.

Police told Channel 2 that three people were fighting when things escalated to gunfire. One man was detained at the scene, but it’s not clear if he is considered a suspect.

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

