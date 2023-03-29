BreakingNews
House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
Police investigating shooting outside GSU student housing building

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday outside a student housing building near Georgia State University’s campus.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to shots fired in the 100 block of Courtland Street, where GSU students were having a party. Atlanta police and GSU officers cleared the party and established a crime scene.

According to the investigation, witnesses saw people in two vehicles shooting into the air as they left the area. Police said one of those rounds struck the window of a nearby apartment. No injuries were reported and the shooters have not been identified.

Authorities said they arrested three people “unrelated to the shots fired call.” They were not publicly identified, and it’s unclear if they were students or partygoers.

