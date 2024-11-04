1 dead, 1 in custody after double shooting in Cobb County

Explore More Cobb County news

Jeffrey Moore, 54, of LaGrange was shot in the abdomen and died from his injuries, according to police. A 44-year-old man was shot in the torso and groin and taken to a local hospital where he was considered stable, police said Monday.

No information was released on a possible motive in the shooting.

Woullard was taken into custody at the shooting scene and later charged. He was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cobb police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.