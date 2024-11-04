Crime & Public Safety
1 dead, 1 in custody after double shooting in Cobb County

Courtney Rashun Woullard was being held without bond Monday at the Cobb County jail.

A Cobb County man was arrested early Sunday after a double shooting left one dead, according to police.

Courtney Rashun Woullard, 42, of Austell is accused of shooting two men around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Linworth Boulevard near Austell, according to police. Woullard was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his arrest warrant states.

“Said accused, while armed with a .45-caliber pistol, shot two people, which resulted in one person’s death,” the arrest warrant states.

Jeffrey Moore, 54, of LaGrange was shot in the abdomen and died from his injuries, according to police. A 44-year-old man was shot in the torso and groin and taken to a local hospital where he was considered stable, police said Monday.

No information was released on a possible motive in the shooting.

Woullard was taken into custody at the shooting scene and later charged. He was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cobb police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

