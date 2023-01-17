ajc logo
X

Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

One person was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting in Coweta County early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

County deputies were called to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road about a shooting shortly after midnight, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Responding deputies found two men, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

A helicopter was requested to fly the men to a hospital, but one of them went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded into the aircraft, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not released.

No other information was released about the victims or what may have led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-254-3911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Loeffler report says ground game, voting law key to GOP wins 4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up
4h ago

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free for all in Atlanta: Keep your wallet closed and have fun
4h ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm week ahead with sporadic showers
5h ago
Man shot by officer after pulling handgun at Gwinnett gas station, GBI says
17h ago
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia during storms last week, NWS says
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
4h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top