Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

County deputies were called to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road about a shooting shortly after midnight, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Responding deputies found two men, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

A helicopter was requested to fly the men to a hospital, but one of them went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded into the aircraft, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.