1 arrested in 21-year-old’s shooting death in SW Atlanta

An Atlanta man was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts, including felony murder, related to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man more than a week ago, police said.
Cleveland Lamont Williams, 24, was taken into custody without incident by the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit, the agency said in a news release. According to police, Williams is accused of fatally shooting De’Andrea Franklin Hall in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Valentine’s Day.
Williams has been charged with one count of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.
The investigation was opened when officers responded to a call for a person shot at 1991 Delowe Drive around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 14, police said. Hall was found dead at the scene.
On Saturday, five days after the killing, investigators were able to establish probable cause for Williams as the suspect and secure arrest warrants for him, police said. He was arrested just a few days later. Police have not provided further information, including what led to the shooting or if Williams and Hall knew each other prior to the incident.
