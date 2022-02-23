Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

1 arrested in 21-year-old’s shooting death in SW Atlanta

Cleveland Lamont Williams, 24, was taken into custody without incident by the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit, the agency said in a news release. According to police, Williams is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old De’Andrea Franklin Hall in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Lamont Williams, 24, was taken into custody without incident by the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit, the agency said in a news release. According to police, Williams is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old De’Andrea Franklin Hall in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

An Atlanta man was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts, including felony murder, related to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man more than a week ago, police said.

Cleveland Lamont Williams, 24, was taken into custody without incident by the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit, the agency said in a news release. According to police, Williams is accused of fatally shooting De’Andrea Franklin Hall in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Explore21-year-old found shot dead in SW Atlanta

Williams has been charged with one count of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation was opened when officers responded to a call for a person shot at 1991 Delowe Drive around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 14, police said. Hall was found dead at the scene.

On Saturday, five days after the killing, investigators were able to establish probable cause for Williams as the suspect and secure arrest warrants for him, police said. He was arrested just a few days later. Police have not provided further information, including what led to the shooting or if Williams and Hall knew each other prior to the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Smyrna man convicted of rape, kidnapping after assaulting woman at knifepoint
1h ago
Canton man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 16 on probation for child porn
2h ago
East Point police arrest 2 suspects in January fatal shooting
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top