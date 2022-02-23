1 arrested in 21-year-old’s shooting death in SW Atlanta

Cleveland Lamont Williams, 24, was taken into custody without incident by the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit, the agency said in a news release. According to police, Williams is accused of fatally shooting De’Andrea Franklin Hall in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Williams has been charged with one count of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.