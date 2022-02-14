Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

21-year-old found shot dead in SW Atlanta

The area where the man was found is near the entrance of the Vesta Adams Park apartment complex at the intersection of Delowe Drive and Alison Court, just off of Langford Parkway.

caption arrowCaption
The area where the man was found is near the entrance of the Vesta Adams Park apartment complex at the intersection of Delowe Drive and Alison Court, just off of Langford Parkway.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A 21-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot at 1991 Delowe Drive around 12:40 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. Police found the man, whose identity has not been released, already dead at the scene.

The area where the man was found is near the entrance of the Vesta Adams Park apartment complex at the intersection of Delowe Drive and Alison Court, just off of Langford Parkway.

A homicide investigation has been opened, police said, but no further details about the incident have been released.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
BREAKING: Atlanta police officer arrested, accused of rape of Acworth woman
18m ago
Georgia state employee indicted after faking 2 pregnancies, officials say
1h ago
1 teen dead, 1 seriously injured in Cobb crash that shut down I-75
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top