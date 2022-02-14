21-year-old found shot dead in SW Atlanta

A 21-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to a call for a person shot at 1991 Delowe Drive around 12:40 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. Police found the man, whose identity has not been released, already dead at the scene.
The area where the man was found is near the entrance of the Vesta Adams Park apartment complex at the intersection of Delowe Drive and Alison Court, just off of Langford Parkway.
A homicide investigation has been opened, police said, but no further details about the incident have been released.
