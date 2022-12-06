1 arrested, another sought in killing of teen at DeKalb candlelight vigil

Explore Candlelight vigil for teen shooting victim in DeKalb turns deadly

The vigil was being held in remembrance of Taneaious McCune, who was killed Nov. 25 when police said he and three others attempted to break into a Gresham Road home and a resident fought back. Investigators have deemed the shooting justified and have charged three of McCune’s alleged accomplices with felony murder in his death.

The three home invasion suspects were also wounded. Jacqueze Grier, 23, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, according to police, and another man, 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, arrived at a hospital and was later linked to the break-in. At least one was in critical condition.

Thomas was booked into the DeKalb County Jail the day after the incident. According to police, both he and Grier, who the sheriff’s office said remains in the hospital, are facing additional charges.

