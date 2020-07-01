X

WATCH: Atlanta cop borrows bike, helps catch Old Fourth Ward skatepark murder suspect

Nicholas Fonseca
Nicholas Fonseca

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety | July 1, 2020
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

a A murder suspect in a shooting near the Old Fourth Ward skatepark was arrested Tuesday after an Atlanta police officer borrowed a man’s bicycle and chased him on the Beltline, authorities said.

Nicholas Fonseca, 21, was wanted in connection with the death of 37-year-old Andrew Scott Callahan, a freelance photographer who was shot multiple times Sunday evening near the skatepark, AJC.com previously reported.

Andrew Scott Callahan was shot and killed near the Old Fourth Ward skatepark on June 28, 2020. (Handout)
Andrew Scott Callahan was shot and killed near the Old Fourth Ward skatepark on June 28, 2020. (Handout)

RELATED: Officials ID man shot, killed near Old Fourth Ward skatepark

Officers located Fonseca shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday while canvassing the area near Willoughby Way where the shooting occurred, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

When he spotted the officers, Fonseca reportedly pedaled away on a bicycle, prompting a pursuit on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. Body camera footage released Wednesday shows two officers running in the direction of the suspect before one of them borrowed the bike from a passing cyclist.

“Let me borrow your bike, man,” the officer said before hopping on and continuing the chase.

According to police, the officer was able to keep up with Fonseca long enough to radio ahead to his colleagues with the man’s location. Another officer caught up to Fonseca’s bicycle and arrested him near Ponce City Market.

An Atlanta police officer borrowed a bicycle Tuesday afternoon while chasing a murder suspect on the Beltline.
An Atlanta police officer borrowed a bicycle Tuesday afternoon while chasing a murder suspect on the Beltline.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

He remains held at the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show.

Following Fonseca’s arrest, the bicycle used in the chase was returned to its owner.

“We are proud of the work our investigators put into this case and proud of the efforts made by our officers in pursuing and apprehending this dangerous suspect,” Avery said in a statement. “Additionally, we are grateful for the assistance of the cyclist in loaning us his bicycle.”

In other news:

The restaurant was set on fire during protests the day after Rayshard Brooks? shooting death in the parking lot of the fast food chain

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.