2 life sentences for killer of ‘lifelong Atlanta humanitarian’

Ladarius Hardy (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nov 26, 2015

A Wednesday evening press release from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office described Terry Porter as a “lifelong Atlanta humanitarian” who was “known for his altruistic work … on behalf of the elderly, the disabled and those less fortunate.”

It also announced that Ladarius Hardy — the man accused of shooting Porter in the back of the head in 2012 — would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Hardy, 23, avoided the possibilty of the death penalty by pleading guilty Monday to charges including murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, the district attorney’s office said. He was given two life sentences plus 25 years.

Porter, 39, was found dead in the front yard of his southwest Atlanta home on Nov. 12, 2012, his Range Rover, cellphone and wallet stolen. There were no witnesses, but “various investigative tools” — including Porter’s phone records and credit card receipts — ultimately led police to Hardy, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities believe Porter, who owned several businesses around the metro area, had met Hardy while trying “to assist [him] in securing housing and a job.”

