Wedding guest shot while waiting for Uber outside country club, police say

A neighbor driving by the intersection of West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane called 911.

“We heard the gunshot off to our left,” Jaime Griffon told Channel 2 Action News. “And we looked over and it was kind of like this quick pause and people started screaming, ‘Call 911! Someone has been shot!’”

She said emergency dispatch walked her through ways to help the man while they waited for medics, and she relayed the information to his friends.

“Having a cellphone was critical for that moment," Griffon said.

Broder was taken to Piedmont Hospital for treatment. He was in intensive care Monday morning.

Atlanta police are now searching for the shooter. Victims told officers he was a young man wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt and drove away in a white Dodge Charger.

“Investigators are following up on all leads,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.