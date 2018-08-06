ajc logo
X

Wedding guest shot while waiting for Uber outside country club, police say

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
July 9, 2018

A wedding guest was shot early Sunday while waiting for an Uber outside a Brookhaven country club.

The man was standing with a group of other guests about 12:15 a.m., waiting for the car service outside the Capital City Country Club, when they approached who they thought was their driver.

Instead, a passenger exited from the vehicle and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, according to a police report.

The group of four turned over their valuables, but police said one man was shot in the stomach when he tried to follow the robber and negotiate with him.

The victim was identified by police as Christian Broder, 34, of Washington, D.C.

A neighbor driving by the intersection of West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane called 911.

ExploreUPDATE: Man convicted of all counts in shooting death of Christian Broder

“We heard the gunshot off to our left,” Jaime Griffon told Channel 2 Action News. “And we looked over and it was kind of like this quick pause and people started screaming, ‘Call 911! Someone has been shot!’”

She said emergency dispatch walked her through ways to help the man while they waited for medics, and she relayed the information to his friends.

“Having a cellphone was critical for that moment," Griffon said.

Broder was taken to Piedmont Hospital for treatment. He was in intensive care Monday morning.

Atlanta police are now searching for the shooter. Victims told officers he was a young man wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt and drove away in a white Dodge Charger.

“Investigators are following up on all leads,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
3h ago

Class 2A blog: Week 11 games to watch
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Fresh Air Barbecue named in Southern Living’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Southern Company earnings jump to $1.5 billion in third quarter
30m ago
Brian “Farmer Red” Harrison, a rare urban farmer, dies at 54
8h ago
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
9h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
7h ago
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
9h ago
Halloween, anime and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top