Covid-19 deaths spike in Georgia, White House reports

“Overall, this fall and winter surge is more aggressive, with more rapid community spread that will need to be continuously met with aggressive and escalating mitigation,” the report said. “We should not be reassured that we don’t yet have significant spread from imported, more transmissible variants as early evidence may underestimate the current spread.”

Georgia reported its first confirmed case of the U.K strain earlier this month. The task force warned the U.S. is likely to see its own highly transmissible strain.

Researchers at Ohio State University reported this month finding a unique American strain with characteristics to the U.K. variety that has overloaded hospitals and forced a third national lockdown in England.

The seven-day rolling average of confirmed and suspected cases in Georgia has declined 20% from their peak on Jan. 11, though test positivity remains in the double-digits, indicating the state isn’t testing enough. All but eight of Georgia’s 159 counties remain in the red zone for new infections.

“Georgia has seen some stability in new cases and a slight decrease in test positivity and new COVID hospital admissions,” the report said. “However, there is no evidence of containment of this resurgence.”

‘Mask mandates work’

On Wednesday, DPH reported 8,205 net new confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

More than 5,400 people in Georgia are currently hospitalized statewide, down slightly from the all-time high of more than 5,700. But hospital capacity — particularly intensive care capacity — remains severely constrained.

The White House said Georgia ranked ninth in the rate of new hospital admissions last week.

The final Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force report included some parting advice for states, some of it pointedly at odds with the approach Gov. Brian Kemp has taken in Georgia.

“Mask mandates work,” the report said. Kemp has rejected calls to enact a statewide face covering mandate, though he has urged the use of masks.

“During increased community spread, any indoor space where masks cannot be continuously worn must be substantially curtailed or closed,” the report said. “This includes bars, indoor dining, gyms, etc.”

Kemp’s executive orders include some operating limits on bars, restaurants and gyms and other indoor businesses, but his orders have remained largely unchanged since the summer.

The White House report also reiterated prior warnings about the risk of indoor gatherings with family members and friends.

In November, then-President-elect Joe Biden appointed his own coronavirus advisory board, which includes former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Under Trump, the task force, chaired by then-Vice President Mike Pence, did not make its weekly reports broadly available to the public.

It’s unclear if the new advisory group under President Biden, who was inaugurated Wednesday, will produce a similar weekly report and, if so, how such reports might be disseminated.