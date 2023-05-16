Court lifts ‘disaffiliation’ vote ban on UMC North Georgia Churches

The hearing was well-attended with some estimates exceeding 200 people. Congregants of UMC churches filled the courtroom as well as two overflow rooms.

The denomination has been divided over several issues, largely over the ordination of opening gay clergy and same sex marriage. But those are not the only issues. Some said they feared the denomination was moving away from biblical principals and was becoming more progressive.

Indeed, for many attending, what started as division over issue of the ordination of practicing gay clergy and same sex marriage has turned into something more.

Michael Raper, who attends a UMC church in Woodstock, but made it clear he was not speaking on behalf of the church but said reasons for wanting to disaffiliate have “morphed into a general lack of confidence in conference leaders.”

Bishop Dease, who was in court for all of the daylong hearing, said it was undecided whether the conference would appeal.

Of the ruling, she said “it was unfortunate, but we are focused on mission and ministry and and so we’re going to be headed into annual conference in a celebratory mode.” The annual conference will be June 1-3 in Athens.

The process to allow 185 churches to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church North Georgia Conference will be allowed to proceed after a Tuesday ruling by Cobb Country Superior Court Judge

The 185 churches who brought the suit want to be able to vote on whether or not to leave the denomination.

The United Methodist Church still bans same-sex marriage and ordaining openly gay clergy, although it’s been a bone of contention for decades. More conservative churches fear the denomination is moving too far to the left, while some of the more liberal churches fear it might remain too traditional for them.

Some more conservative-minded churches feel the UMC, one of largest Protestant denominations in the United States, is becoming too progressive. They believe the denomination is moving away from biblical principles.

Usually churches that want to leave the conference would follow steps in the denomination’s official disaffiliation plan. However, the North Georgia Conference in December temporarily halted requests to leave, citing “factually incorrect and defamatory” information circulating about the process for disaffiliation.

In March, those churches sued the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, former Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, current Bishop Robin Dease and the conference’s board of trustees among others to allow them to proceed with the disaffiliation process to leave the denomination.

Michael Raper has been a member of the United Methodist Church since he was a child, but on Tuesday he sat on a Cobb County Superior Courtroom bench rather than a pew to witness a case that pits roughly 185 churches against the governing body for the denomination in North Georgia.

The 185 churches want to leave

“I’m angry and sad that we have to go through this,” said Raper, 70, a member speaking for himself an not the Little River United Methodist Church. .

He said reasons for wanting to disaffiliate have "morphed into a general lack of confidence in conference leaders."

On Tuesday there was a line wrapping around the fourth second floor of people hoping to get into the courtroom. Officials had to open two additional rooms to handle the overflow.

Jim Bolen, a member of Eatonton First United Methodist Church in Putnam County, arrived at the courthouse with two other members.

“Churches have a right to vote whether to stay or leave.” he said.

Some of the testimony Tuesday dealt with how the pause came about, and the issues of property values of church assets, which Atty. David Gibbs III said in his opening could be in the “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“It’s about power and money,” said Gibbs, who represents the plaintiffs. He called the decision to pause the votes whether to disaffiliate “sinister.”

District Superintendent Beth Sanders, however, testified that during some of the meetings and town halls the information was misleading and confusing.

She said people believed that the denomination was trying to “rewrite the Bible” or that it “no longer believed in the Virgin birth....It was fermenting a lot of fear.”

Atty. Daniel Parr Sr., who represents the plaintiffs, asked Sanders if she thought people “incapable” of “discerning truth from misinformation,” which she denied. If not, then “there would be no need to hit the pause button,” Carr said.

The 185 churches in the complaint represent slightly more than a quarter of the member churches in the conference.

There are 700 churches in the North Georgia Conference, which covers the area north of Macon.

The day-long hearing comes just weeks ahead of the conference’s annual meeting, which will be held June 1-3 in Athens

The congregational drain is intensifying in other states as well. Some congregations are joining the more conservative denominations such as the Global Methodist Church in 2022. Others will become independent or join other Methodist denominations

Earlier this month, in what was described by Bishop Laura Merrill as a “difficult day,” 67 United Methodist churches in the Arkansas Conference were approved to leave the denomination during a special session of the Arkansas Annual Conference

And in north Alabama, 132 churches left the United Methodist Church, adding to 198 that left in December, according to AL.com.