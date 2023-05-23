BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
X

Breaking: North Georgia Conference of UMC calls for special session

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Roughly 185 churches are asking to leave the denomination this year

Bishop Robin Dease has announced she will call a special session of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church to hold a vote on whether to allow nearly 200 churches to leave the conference.

In a video message posted on the conference’s website Tuesday, Dease said the special session will be held Nov. 18. Further details on time and location will be announced later.

The decision to hold a vote on allowing the churches to disaffiliate with the conference is a breakthrough. The 185 churches in the North Georgia Conference who are asking to leave have been waiting since December to learn whether a vote would be taken.

Earlier this year, the churches sued the North Georgia Conference, former Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, Dease, trustees and others over the conference’s decision to halt or “pause” the disaffiliation process. A court also ruled in favor of two churches in Augusta that want to leave the denomination.

In pausing the disaffiliation process, the conference cited “factually incorrect and defamatory” information circulating about the process for disaffiliation that was “outside the bounds of normal and acceptable civil discourse.”

Last week, a Cobb County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the churches after a day-long hearing that drew so many people the court had to open two additional rooms to handle the overflow. The judge’s ruling required the conference to put the disaffiliation process back on track.

“The goal of the district superintendents is to move through this process with a gracious spirit,” Dease said in the video.

The North Georgia Conference will hold its annual meeting June 1- 3 in Athens. The conference, which covers the area north of Macon, is the largest in the nation with about 700 member churches.

The denomination has been divided over several issues, largely over the ordination of openly gay clergy and same sex marriage. But those are not the only issues, church members say. Some said they feared the denomination was moving away from biblical principles and was becoming too progressive.

Churches that have left or plan to leave say they will join other Methodist denominations, become independent or join the more conservative Global Methodist Church.

The next session of the United Methodist General Conference, which will bring people from around the world, will be held April 23 to May 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown 53m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Pro-union Delta flight attendants plan rally at ATL airport Thursday
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Pro-union Delta flight attendants plan rally at ATL airport Thursday
1h ago

Officer misconduct investigators blocked from Atlanta detention center
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Big county projects hint at property tax hike in Fulton
3h ago
Dog adoptions suspended until June 5 at Gwinnett animal shelter
7h ago
Pottery Barn to anchor Ponce City Market’s new timber building
21h ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top