Breaking: North Georgia Conference of UMC calls for special session

Last week, a Cobb County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the churches after a day-long hearing that drew so many people the court had to open two additional rooms to handle the overflow. The judge’s ruling required the conference to put the disaffiliation process back on track.

“The goal of the district superintendents is to move through this process with a gracious spirit,” Dease said in the video.

The North Georgia Conference will hold its annual meeting June 1- 3 in Athens. The conference, which covers the area north of Macon, is the largest in the nation with about 700 member churches.

The denomination has been divided over several issues, largely over the ordination of openly gay clergy and same sex marriage. But those are not the only issues, church members say. Some said they feared the denomination was moving away from biblical principles and was becoming too progressive.

Churches that have left or plan to leave say they will join other Methodist denominations, become independent or join the more conservative Global Methodist Church.

The next session of the United Methodist General Conference, which will bring people from around the world, will be held April 23 to May 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.