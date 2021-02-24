Walgreens added to Georgia stores offering COVID vaccine appointments

Gov. Brian Kemp has said Georgia hopes to expand the eligibility soon to more people, including teachers.

How to find a COVID vaccine appointment

If you are in one of the groups currently eligible, you can try the state vaccine locator service to find a site near you. All sites require an appointment; there are no walk-in vaccines available in Georgia at this time.

In addition, several grocery/pharmacy chains are offering the vaccine:

Follow COVID vaccine news on AJC.com