Walgreens added to Georgia stores offering COVID vaccine appointments

Walgreens has begun offering COVID vaccine appointments at some of its Georgia stores, adding another option for Georgians who are eligible to receive a vaccine, the company announced Tuesday.
Retail stores already offering appointments in Georgia include Kroger, Publix, Ingles, CVS and Walmart, according to information from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As with all COVID vaccine locations in Georgia, all patients require an appointment and supplies are limited.
Georgia is allowing vaccines for people in the Phase 1A Plus as defined in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. This group includes:
- Health care workers
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- Georgia residents over 65+ and their caregivers
- Law enforcement officials, firefighters and first responders
Gov. Brian Kemp has said Georgia hopes to expand the eligibility soon to more people, including teachers.
How to find a COVID vaccine appointment
If you are in one of the groups currently eligible, you can try the state vaccine locator service to find a site near you. All sites require an appointment; there are no walk-in vaccines available in Georgia at this time.
In addition, several grocery/pharmacy chains are offering the vaccine:
