How has COVID-19 affected the youngest Georgians?

Here’s how the pandemic has affected the youngest Georgians, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health:

60,522 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for children up to 5 years old in Georgia since the onset of the pandemic. About a fourth of those cases were in children younger than 1 year old.

1,345 — This is how many children up to 5 years old have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of those hospitalizations involved children younger than 1 year old.

12 — A dozen children up to 5 years old have died due to COVID-19 in Georgia. Five of those deaths were children younger than 1 year old. Of those who died, five were Black, four were white and three were listed as “other.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report