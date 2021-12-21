Hamburger icon
Holiday hours may limit COVID testing options in metro Atlanta

211221-DECATUR-People line up for Covid testing at the Viral Solutions drive-through testing site in Decatur on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The line for testing stretched more than a block as people prepare for Christmas travel. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
211221-DECATUR-People line up for Covid testing at the Viral Solutions drive-through testing site in Decatur on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The line for testing stretched more than a block as people prepare for Christmas travel. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

COVID-19
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

As President Biden called Tuesday for expanded access to COVID tests, including expanded at-home tests, metro Atlantans were finding their options more limited this week and next because of holiday closings for the test facilities.

Testing sites run by Fulton and DeKalb counties’ health departments, for example, will close Thursday and won’t reopen until Monday, because of holiday schedules. The Georgia Department of Public Health and county health departments have varied options for testing, but many of the state-run sites will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Some are also closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, which is a state holiday.

A journalist who visited a drive-through testing site in Decatur on Tuesday found a line of cars stretched more than a block with people waiting.

Those who need tests this week or next may consider options at retail pharmacies, privately operated drive-thru sites such as those run by Viral Solutions. For those covered by health insurance plans, insurance websites might offer additional choices. For both public and private test centers, advance registration is generally required.

How to find COVID tests in metro Atlanta

Retail stores with pharmacies are offering COVID testing by appointment, including CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, and Quest Diagnostics.

Find a health department testing site

Follow these links for metro Atlanta counties, or choose the Georgia DPH link for other Georgia counties

Georgia Department of Public Health

Clayton County

Cobb and Douglas counties

DeKalb County

Fayette County

Fulton County

Gwinnett, Newton and Rockadle counties

