Holiday hours may limit COVID testing options in metro Atlanta

Testing sites run by Fulton and DeKalb counties’ health departments, for example, will close Thursday and won’t reopen until Monday, because of holiday schedules. The Georgia Department of Public Health and county health departments have varied options for testing, but many of the state-run sites will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Some are also closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, which is a state holiday.

A journalist who visited a drive-through testing site in Decatur on Tuesday found a line of cars stretched more than a block with people waiting.