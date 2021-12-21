Fulton COVID-19 tests: Here’s how Christmas 2021 will affect schedule

The last day to get a free COVID-19 test from Fulton County government before Christmas is Wednesday, which is important as people adjust holiday plans with the omicron variant spreading.
Test sites will close Thursday (Dec. 23) and Friday (Dec. 24) along with Dec. 31 (a Friday), according to the county’s website.
Nearly 170,000 people have received at least both doses in Fulton, according to analysis from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Cases are rising in Fulton.
The county is offering walk-up appointments but prefer people register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.
Get the latest information and testing locations at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-testing-sites. Those interested can also see the latest county epidemiological reports at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/epidemiology-reports.
