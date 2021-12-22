Hamburger icon
DeKalb health department opening 1 COVID testing site on Thursday

DeKalb County seeing steady stream of people looking to get vaccinated, tested ahead of Christmas holiday
DeKalb County seeing steady stream of people looking to get vaccinated, tested ahead of Christmas holiday

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Board of Health will open one COVID-19 testing site on Thursday (Dec. 23), a move officials said was aimed at helping meet increased demand as Christmas approaches and the omicron variant continues to spread.

The county had planned to have both of its permanent testing sites closed starting Thursday and through the holiday weekend.

It will now have the testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church (1879 Glenwood Ave. SE in Atlanta) open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

ExploreTesting sites see record traffic as omicron disrupts holiday plans

That site and the other, located at the North DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee, will still be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and on Sunday.

Normal operations will resume on Monday.

To schedule an appointment at the Greater Piney Grove location, visit dekalbhealth.net/covid-19-testings. Testing is free and open to all individuals.

A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

ExploreDeKalb commissioners approve $420K settlement in whistleblower lawsuit

About the Author

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Investigations
