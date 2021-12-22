DeKalb health department opening 1 COVID testing site on Thursday

The DeKalb County Board of Health will open one COVID-19 testing site on Thursday (Dec. 23), a move officials said was aimed at helping meet increased demand as Christmas approaches and the omicron variant continues to spread.
The county had planned to have both of its permanent testing sites closed starting Thursday and through the holiday weekend.
It will now have the testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church (1879 Glenwood Ave. SE in Atlanta) open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
That site and the other, located at the North DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee, will still be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and on Sunday.
Normal operations will resume on Monday.
To schedule an appointment at the Greater Piney Grove location, visit dekalbhealth.net/covid-19-testings. Testing is free and open to all individuals.
A driver’s license or identification card is not required.
