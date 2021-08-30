Scientists push back on call to endorse booster shots for all

“There is a process that is being undermined by ‘science by leak,’” said Dr. Felipe Lobelo of Emory University, an epidemiologist and associate professor told the AJC. “We don’t really have strong data on when the waning starts; on whether the increased rates of infection and so called breakthrough infections...are occurring because of this waning effect— or is it because delta is more transmissible? Or is it because people are changing behaviors?”

Dr. Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine at Emory University, agreed. “The problem is by focusing on boosters we’re distracting from the biggest problem, which is all the unvaccinated people,” he said.

Without calling them “booster shots,” the FDA has authorized an extra shot for certain people with compromised immune systems, like organ transplant recipients, after they have completed their original coronavirus vaccine regimen. But no decisions have been made for other vulnerable groups, much less the general public.

That leaves Georgians who are now eager for a booster shot not knowing what comes next.

In Avondale Estates, Carolyn Chandler, 80, has marked her calendar for Oct. 16, the day she should get a booster if they’re recommended eight months from initial vaccination, as federal officials have touted.

Ever since Chandler started to see reports showing waning immunity from the vaccines, there was no question for her that she would get a booster.

“I just would like to stick around for a while,” Chandler said.