Georgia government plans for COVID vaccine rollout by Nov. 1

Acting Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King (seen at left in this 2012 photo when he was serving as Doraville police chief) has been tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp to lead the state's effort to have a coronavirus vaccine ready to distribute by Nov. 1. (Miguel Martinez / Mundo Hispanico) Credit: Miguel Martinez/MH Credit: Miguel Martinez/MH

The Atlanta-based CDC told state health agencies a month ago that as part of Operation Warp Speed, they should have plans for vaccine distribution drafted by Oct. 1 “to coincide with earliest possible release of COVID-19 vaccine.” Redfield’s Aug. 27 letter asked governors to expedite or consider waiving permitting requirements so that the McKesson Corporation, a pharmaceutical company contracting with the CDC, can have distribution centers operating in their states by Nov. 1.

The letter was sent the same day that President Trump spoke of a vaccine possibly arriving before the end of the year “or maybe even sooner” in a speech to the Republican National Convention.

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus in Georgia

Maj. Gen. King told the AJC on Thursday that he’s not concerning himself with whether the deadline is politically motivated.

“The bottom line is, if the vaccines are ready, then we have to move heaven and earth to get these vaccines to Georgians,” King said. “If it could be done sooner, I want it sooner.”

King said the task force will include Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

Vaccines supplies will likely be very limited at first, Redfield said on Aug. 28, even though manufacturers have already been producing doses before any vaccine has been authorized. So the first priority will be health care workers and first responders, then later those at greatest risk. Other priorities are still being determined.

King said Georgia’s distribution system could involve a combination of sites operated by Public Health and doses provided to major hospital systems such as Grady Health and University Health Care in Augusta.

Health experts say some early vaccine distribution sites could be set up similar to coronavirus testing sites, such as this one outside the Glynn County Health Department in Brunswick. (Ryon Horne / rhorne@ajc.com)

“We’re looking at multiple ways to deliver this,” the acting insurance commissioner said. “No one community is the same as another.”

Public health experts told the AJC they have no qualms with the CDC encouraging states to begin devising ways to administer vaccine shots to millions of people. But some said Redfield’s setting a distribution date two days before Election Day is yet another blow to the agency’s credibility. Before his letter to governors came to light this week, the CDC had been under fire for new testing guidance that said people exposed to the disease but who don’t have symptoms don’t necessarily need to be tested — viewed as lining up with Trump’s stated desire for less testing.

Neither the CDC nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment for this story.

Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, a national organization of health professionals that lobbies at the federal level, said Trump could claim to have a vaccine before the election, whether he really does or not.

States, meanwhile, must quickly grapple with an array of logistical challenges for a hypothetical vaccine.

» RELATED: COVID-19 can cause strange, unpredictable health problems that linger for months

» MORE: Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; ‘The Batman’ halted

Most medical offices don’t have the type of cold storage needed to store one of the three vaccines being developed, Benjamin said. That vaccine requires sub-zero temperatures.

Complications could arise if the vaccine requires specialized needles and syringes. And in the coming cold months, elderly residents might steer clear of drive-in vaccination sites that expose them to the elements.

“This is the group that’s unable to do the adequate contract tracing. And you want them now to pivot and give vaccinations?” Benjamin said. “I don’t think this vaccine’s going to ready for prime time until after the first of the year, but I don’t think it’s a bad idea to begin making sure the infrastructure’s in place to deliver it.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready sooner than expected if ongoing clinical trials of 30,000 people produce overwhelmingly positive results and a data and safety monitoring board allows ending the trials early.

Experts who spoke with the AJC raised concerns about a rushed vaccine making more effective ones difficult to approve in the future, or of vaccinated people potentially being re-infected more severely.

Rosenberg, the former head of the Task Force for Global Health, said people may not trust a vaccine that’s viewed as driven by politics. Some parents who are already distrustful of vaccines might start rejecting them altogether.

“It will increase the percent of vaccine hesitant people from maybe 50% to 95%,” Rosenberg said. “And for the first time ever, we will be moving our children in our population from herd immunity to herd susceptibility.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testify before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis hearing in July. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Dietsch Credit: Kevin Dietsch

Gov. Kemp said the distribution program will include an awareness campaign to get the public comfortable with the new vaccine. The governor spoke of returning to normalcy.

“You’ve got to build confidence back for people who want to go to a restaurant, want to go to a convention center, want to do business travel again,” Kemp said. “They’re getting more and more comfortable every day going out — not everybody is, and if they don’t, they don’t need to. But I think with a vaccine, it surely would help with that confidence to get people moving more than they are right now.”

Staff Writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this story.