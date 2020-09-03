X

Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; ‘The Batman’ halted

Warner Bros. has once again halted the filming of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson after the actor reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Warner Bros. has once again halted the filming of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson after the actor reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

National & World News | 54 minutes ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Days after resuming work outside London, the production of the Warner Bros. film “The Batman” is halted again.

Star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” the studio said in a statement to Vanity Fair.

The studio declined to comment about any individual’s health.

Deadline reported “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, previously halted production 5½ months ago during the coronavirus pandemic. Before filming shut down, Reeves said he had about one-quarter of the movie filmed. He reportedly has another three months of shooting to go.

“The Batman” remains slated for a theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2021.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.