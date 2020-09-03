Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; ‘The Batman’ halted

Days after resuming work outside London, the production of the Warner Bros. film “The Batman” is halted again.
Star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.
“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” the studio said in a statement to Vanity Fair.
The studio declined to comment about any individual’s health.
Deadline reported “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, previously halted production 5½ months ago during the coronavirus pandemic. Before filming shut down, Reeves said he had about one-quarter of the movie filmed. He reportedly has another three months of shooting to go.
“The Batman” remains slated for a theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2021.