Georgia GOP leaders aim for state control of ACA exchange

The Biden administration suspended Kemp’s proposal.

Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, who chairs the Georgia Senate Health and Human Services Committee, said Wednesday evening that he had already submitted the paperwork for the bill and it should be formally introduced by Thursday.

“I think the result will be we’ll we’ll finally be able to finish up (Gov. Brian Kemp’s health proposals) and we’ll have more Georgians covered, more lives covered,” Watson said. He said the bill was the governor’s and he introduced it on Kemp’s behalf.

A spokesman for Kemp, Garrison Douglas, said in a written statement that a state-based exchange “gives Georgians higher quality access and greater control in the insurance enrollment process.”

Enrolment in ACA plans, formerly known as Obamacare, has surged during Joe Biden’s presidency. His administration has worked with Congress to increase subsidies across income levels and make plans more affordable. Georgia signups rose 35% between 2021 and 2022, and 25% between 2022 and 2023.

The Kemp administration took credit too, noting that it spent $5 million on advertising for a website it set up leading people to insurance companies and brokers, GeorgiaAccess.gov. A spokesman for the state Office of Insurance said the website drew 334,000 unique views — meaning the site was viewed from that many different computers or phones.

Georgia also has a subsidy program that helps lower premiums, called reinsurance.

Zachary Baron, associate director of the Health Policy and the Law Initiative at Georgetown University, said Georgia would need the federal government’s cooperation to set up its own exchange. “It’s a federal-state partnership,” he said. He speculated that big questions lie ahead. “I think this is unprecedented,” Baron said.

Taking over the marketplace would give the state control of millions of dollars in user fees now paid by insurers who sell on the federal marketplace, healthcare.gov. Talking points Watson provided Wednesday for the proposal show that the state could use the money both to run the state exchange, and to help pay for Kemp’s “reinsurance” program that lowers premium costs for policyholders of all incomes, including upper income policyholders. Douglas said no decision had been made yet to redirect the ACA exchange money to reinsurance.