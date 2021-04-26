Georgia to wind down state-run mass vaccination sites by May 21

A mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium run by Fulton County and the federal government is scheduled to run through May 19.

Georgia’s vaccination rate remains near the bottom nationally. A recent drop in daily vaccinations — both in Georgia and nationally — could signal the need for a new approach to get to herd immunity.

“It means that states need to reorient their strategies to meet people where they are,” Amber Schmidtke, a public health researcher and former Mercer University professor who tracks the pandemic in her widely read newsletter, wrote last week.

She singled out doctor’s offices, high schools, colleges, churches and grocers.

“This community outreach effort is expensive, time and resource intensive, and inefficient,” she said. “But it’s the work that needs to be done.”

The state announcement comes after federal authorities on Friday lifted a recommended “pause” on the J&J vaccine. For 10 days, scientists at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evaluated the emergence of a rare blood clotting condition in 15 women out of about 8 million people vaccinated with J&J so far.

In the end, the scientists found that the benefits of the J&J vaccine easily outweighed the risks. The Georgia Department of Public Health quickly announced that it would resume using J&J. The FDA now warns people, especially women between 18 and 49, to watch for symptoms such as headache and abdominal pain that arise a week or two after being vaccinated.

The staffing contract for the eight state-run facilities is set to expire May 21, though that could change if the situation warrants, said Cody Hall, a spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp.

Residents can sign up for an appointment or find information about walk-up availability at the eight state-run facilities at www.myvaccinegeorgia.com. For more information about the vaccines, to find private sector providers or to book appointments through local health departments, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Mass vaccination sites scheduled for closure:

Macon Farmers Market: Bibb County, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

Delta Air Museum: Fulton County, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, GA 30354

Habersham County Fairgrounds: Habersham County, 4235 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville, GA 30523

LakePoint Sports Complex: Bartow County, 261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 30121

Gulfstream Aerospace: Chatham County, 2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31408

Columbus Civic Center: Muscogee County, 1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901

Waycross Mall: Ware County, 2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501

Sandersville Word of Life Church: Washington County, 1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082