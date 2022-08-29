ajc logo
CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated guidelines on August 11.The recommendations no longer include quaratining if one comes into close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID.In addition, the CDC has dropped the 6 feet social distancing recommendation.According to the CDC, close to 95% of Americans over the age of 16 are living with varying levels of immunity.The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years, Greta Massetti, CDC guidelines author, via AP.Entire classrooms of kids had to miss school if they were deemed a close contact. The closed schools and learning disruption have been devastating, Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers President, via AP.Some academics were critical of the updated guidelines, saying that pandemic conditions remain.All of us want a stable school year, but wishful thinking is not the strategy for getting there, Anne Sosin, Dartmouth College Public Health Researcher, via AP

COVID-19
By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News / TNS
34 minutes ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon stop mailing free at-home COVID tests due to lack of congressional funding, the agency said.

The White House and the CDC told CNN on Sunday that in the absence of funding, there’s a need to preserve supply for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, so the program will be suspended on Friday.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” reads the CDC website.

“We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable tradeoffs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response — and that the consequences would likely worsen over time,” a White House official told CNN. “Unfortunately, because of the limited funding we have to work with, we have had to make impossible choices about which tools and programs to invest in — and which ones we must downsize, pause, or end all together.”

Since the beginning of the year, the federal government has mailed tests to households at no charge. The program started as omicron took over in January, and more tests could be ordered in March. A third round became available in May.

All is not lost, however. Free testing is still available at retailers and pharmacies, and insurers are still required to provide or reimburse up to eight tests monthly to clients free of charge.

To order the feds’ free at-home COVID tests before Friday’s deadline, go to https://special.usps.com/testkits.

About the Author

Theresa Braine
