CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds

“We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable tradeoffs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response — and that the consequences would likely worsen over time,” a White House official told CNN. “Unfortunately, because of the limited funding we have to work with, we have had to make impossible choices about which tools and programs to invest in — and which ones we must downsize, pause, or end all together.”

Since the beginning of the year, the federal government has mailed tests to households at no charge. The program started as omicron took over in January, and more tests could be ordered in March. A third round became available in May.