A year of loss: COVID-19 claims the lives of 18,000 Georgians

COVID-19 entered Georgia stealthily in early 2020, infecting people throughout the state before anyone recognized the threat. By the end of March, the pandemic was classified as a mass casualty event. COVID-19 then continued to inflict relentless destruction. Little more than a year after the first lives were lost, Georgia now counts more than 15,900 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and an additional 2,340 deemed probable. The true toll remains hidden, though, because many infections went undetected, particularly in the pandemic’s early days when an unknown number of hospital patients died before they could be tested.