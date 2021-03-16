At the start, waves of doubt

Cooke had not traveled outside the county, Barnes told him.

“I am not swayed by no travel history because of the picture I am seeing,” McClain replied.

Cooke initially was placed in isolation, in a windowless, bunker-like room in the basement, set aside in case Ebola were to show up.

At first, it seemed highly unlike that Josetta Cooke was sick with the coronavirus because she hadn't traveled outside the county. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Dr. Daniel Valancius, director of the medical center’s hospitalist program, thought maybe they were wrong. Maybe Cooke didn’t have COVID-19. Maybe they were overreacting by putting her in a bunker room in the basement.

The state Department of Public Health said she didn’t meet the COVID-19 screening criteria to be tested. But Cooke was very sick, coughing uncontrollably and needing oxygen at the maximum.

She went to sleep that night — and woke up five days later.

For a short time, Valancius and colleagues thought maybe she would be their only COVID-19 patient, but they prepared for the worst.

But no one was prepared for the days and weeks and months ahead.

Radiologist Matthew McClain embraces Josetta Cooke at Floyd Medical Center in Rome earlier this week. McClain helped to diagnose Carolyn one year ago. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Cooke survived, improving little by little, day by day, even though that early in the pandemic there were no treatments and doctors were limited to helping with supportive care.

Survival was largely out of doctors’ hands. Some would get better. Others didn’t.

The losses have been immense.

”Husbands and wives die. A mom dies and then we have to break it to the daughter; she didn’t know because she was intubated, a woman waiting for the birth of her first grandchild,” Valancius said.

“It is the same thing across the state. The suffering of these patients and families is enormous.”