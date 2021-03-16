Devastation of one day

Janie McGhin, the daughter of Mexican immigrants to Texas, worked as a nurse at three hospitals while going to school and raising her children. After working for decades as an educator, she opened her own clinic in 2016 and continued to be a beloved and respected nurse practitioner. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In her final weeks of life, McGhin was separated from her family. For a time, they could wave at her in the ICU from behind a plastic shield.

Today, a bright red bow is pinned to the door of the family’s educational supply store.

“It’s for my mother,” Amanda McGhin Sanderson tells customers.

“I want you to know she passed away of COVID-19, that something took her away from me that shouldn’t have taken her away from me.

“I want them to know that this is real. This isn’t something made up on TV. This isn’t something political.

“This is my Mom, who was pretty much dying for six weeks and I didn’t get to see her. I didn’t get to hold her hand. I didn’t get to comfort her. All that was taken from me.”

McGhin’s husband, Robin, said she had been hospitalized Dec. 13 and struggled for weeks to breathe. “She’s putting up a heck of a fight, you know. But it just lasted so long.”

McGhin was 70.