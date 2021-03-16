Absorbing all the anguish

They’ve brought in grief counselors, though they, too, are inundated and overwhelmed, Winston says.

“You’ve got families who lost their entire lineage,” he says. “The matriarchs of families and the patriarchs of their family.” A close family friend of his has just lost the matriarch of her family to the virus.

It’s especially hard because, Winston says, his faith teaches him to embrace hope. That the end is in sight. Yet just when vaccines bring hope, variants show up, dimming the outlook.

As African Americans, he said, they survive by drawing on a deep well of strength earned through a history of turmoil.

Rev. Darryl Winston records a sermon for his parishioners from his residence in Marietta. He says that offering comforting during the pandemic is especially hard because his faith teaches him to embrace hope, and the pandemic's toll has been relentless. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

“Sometimes we’ve had to step in and help a fellow pastor,” Winston said. “Sometimes our parishioners have had to step in to help their family members. And do whatever needs to be done to keep everyone from being overtaken, because it can overtake you.”

A member of a prayer group he leads got married last year. Sometime during the holiday season her husband got sick, even though they’d been careful. He was hospitalized through much of December. Winston prayed with her for her husband’s recovery.

The first week of January, she called him, crying. “Just saying, ‘My husband is gone, pastor, my husband is gone.’”

That was the holiday surge. But no time has been safe.

“It’s been a constant list of casualties since it started,” Winston said; when the surges die down, there’s “a steady flow of announcements that somebody’s succumbing to COVID.”

Winston lost his own cousin on his mother’s side in October. A cousin on his father’s side in November. Those were among several other deaths.

“I have no number,” Winston said. “I know that it has been incalculable.”