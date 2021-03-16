23 deaths in 21 days

Dudley Funeral Home has been operating in Dublin for a century. In August and September of 2020, it was handling two or three services a day, said Carl Pearson (foreground right), director of client services. The funeral home usually does five or six funerals a week. Managing Director Alfred Pearson Jr. (foreground left) poses with the funeral home staff. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Families are struggling. Many were barred from seeing their relatives in hospitals or nursing homes. They couldn’t have big funerals. They couldn’t get hugs, or give them. Supply shortages meant the casket or urn they planned for simply wasn’t available anytime soon, Pearson said, and sometimes graveside services had to be delayed. Too many deaths mean even cemeteries become busy.

Family after family held off on doing any kind of memorial, assuming it would soon be safe to gather. “We have a super long list of people who are planning indoor memorial services for the spring,” Pearson said. “It’s probably going to be delayed again.”

Death may be their business, but the large number of deaths and the types of deaths that Pearson and his colleagues have dealt with are not easy, even for a funeral home. He doesn’t want to see another surge. “The whole scenario where the phone just keeps ringing and you’re not sure you can accommodate people the way they expect to be accommodated,” he said, “that’s the psychologically draining thing for us.”