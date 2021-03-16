The mounting toll

“You see people crashing. The young people crashing in front of you, within hours or days. Talking to you — and then decompensating and dying,” Mehta said.

Dr. Jyotir Mehta says that he doesn't count the deaths. "It's kind of a numbing feeling" as they mount, he said. "People are passing away."

Families were admitted together. That normally happens rarely, maybe after a car crash. “But here was one family after another family,” Mehta said. “And you can’t tell the other family member that your loved one has died. Because they are battling.”

And it’s unpredictable. A 90-year-old who made it out alive. And a 30-year-old who didn’t.

He doesn’t know what will happen to the patients he greets. One man came in to get checked out and was surprised to be admitted. He gave Mehta a phone number and asked him to call his nearest relative 60 miles away and explain: Both the man and his wife were now in the hospital and their kids were home alone. The relative needed to come get them. Mehta called the number.

“I have never faced that sort of situation in my life,” he said.

“When you’re working you’re doing one after another thing,” Mehta said. “But the end of the day, I really feel sad.”