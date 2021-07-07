Cops: Paulding man dies in hospital after killing girlfriend, shooting himself

David Vern Price, 56, died in the hospital six days after the incident, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said. Price would have faced murder charges if he had survived, Henson confirmed.

Price’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Deanna Jean Rose, called 911 following a dispute June 20, Henson said. When police arrived at the 900 block of Hitchcock Road around 6:45 p.m. they discovered that Rose had been shot and was dead, Henson said in a news release.