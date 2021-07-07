Cops: Paulding man dies in hospital after killing girlfriend, shooting himself

A Paulding County man who authorities said shot and killed his girlfriend and then shot himself last month has died.
David Vern Price, 56, died in the hospital six days after the incident, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said. Price would have faced murder charges if he had survived, Henson confirmed.
Price’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Deanna Jean Rose, called 911 following a dispute June 20, Henson said. When police arrived at the 900 block of Hitchcock Road around 6:45 p.m. they discovered that Rose had been shot and was dead, Henson said in a news release.
Price was found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a news release said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the incident.
It was one of two Father’s Day incidents that occurred within seven miles of each other and brought the homicide count in Paulding County up to three for the year.
Earlier that day, Brian Allan Johns, 58, was stabbed to death by his 17-year-old tenant Elijah Nehemiah Harris in the 200 block of Ashbury Court, police said. Harris was charged with murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Paulding County Jail without bond.