17-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord

Authorities were called to the 200 block of Ashbury Court in Dallas, where they found homeowner Brian Allan Johns, 58, with multiple stab wounds, Paulding County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release.

Detectives were able to determine that Johns had been stabbed by Elijah Nehemiah Harris after the two got into a fight, the news release said. Harris and his mother rented the basement apartment from Johns, Henson confirmed.