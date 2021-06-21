17-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord

A Paulding County man was stabbed to death by his 17-year-old tenant Sunday night following a dispute, officials said.
Authorities were called to the 200 block of Ashbury Court in Dallas, where they found homeowner Brian Allan Johns, 58, with multiple stab wounds, Paulding County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release.
Detectives were able to determine that Johns had been stabbed by Elijah Nehemiah Harris after the two got into a fight, the news release said. Harris and his mother rented the basement apartment from Johns, Henson confirmed.
Harris was charged with murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Paulding County Jail without bond, Henson said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 770-443-3047.
