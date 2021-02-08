Cops: Marietta man fled scene after causing fatal 6-car wreck on I-285

Three more cars ran into the disabled vehicles, but the sequence was not clear, according to Cobb police. A 2012 Audi A5, 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and 2010 Nissan Maxima were involved in the crash but came to controlled stops on either side of the highway, Barner said.

The driver of the Silverado, 32-year-old Desmond Graham of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Sonata was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital, and his female passenger was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the A5 was also taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries, Barner said.

The drivers of Pacifica and Maxima were not injured.

Perez-Lucas was taken into custody later in the day and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains without bond, online jail records show.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.