Cops: DeKalb homeowner shoots, kills man after spotting him on security camera

Schaber said Stevenson charged at him and then ran around the side of the house toward the front yard, the officer said. It was at that time, Schaber told police, that he grabbed his gun.

DeKalb County police investigated the deadly shooting at the Laguna Drive home late into the night. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Stevenson was shot several times, according to the report. It’s unclear what the man, who is from the same area of DeKalb County, was doing on the property.

“Due to the position of Mr. Stevenson, it was determined on scene that Mr. Stevenson was attempting to flee the scene at the time when he was shot,” the investigating officer said.

Schaber was taken into custody at the scene. In addition to the felony murder charge, he is accused of possessing a gun during the commission of a felony.

He is being held in the DeKalb County jail without bond.