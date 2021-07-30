Cops: Clayton man arrested after shooting at 2 gas stations

Multiple officers went to the second location where they heard gunshots, police said. There, they saw a 2016 Ford Fusion weaving in the road. The officers performed a traffic stop and made contact with Foxworth. During the stop, officers saw an open container and a bag of ammunition, including spent shell casings that were easily visible in the car, the news release said.

As Foxworth was taken into custody, he said, “I can give you a name and we can make this disappear,” according to Clayton police. Foxworth followed that statement with his line about the hate crime and targeted hit.

Clayton police said that during interviews after Foxworth’s arrest, he admitted to shooting at both locations because he did not like the race of the people working there. Foxworth also told detectives that he shot at the second location by mistake, according to police.

In June 2020, Georgia passed a new hate crime bill that was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. The bill allows for enhanced criminal penalties for certain crimes against people targeted on the basis of their race, gender, sexual orientation, sex, national origin, religion, or physical or mental disability.

Police cannot charge someone with a hate crime; it is a sentencing enhancement that must be proven in court.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.