Cops: Carjacking after Midtown shooting remains under investigation

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating whether a vehicle taken from the area of 14th Street and Williams Street is related to the shooting at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building that left four wounded and one dead.

The carjacking happened “not long after the shooting,” which was first reported at 12:37 p.m., according to Atlanta police. The vehicle was initially thought to have been recovered in Cobb County, but police said they are still looking for it.

“We are working to locate the carjacked vehicle and to determine whether it is connected to the shooting in any way,” a police spokesperson said in an updated statement.

Police have identified Deion Patterson, 24, as the shooting suspect. Patterson remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

