Cops: Babysitter’s boyfriend was present for abuse that killed 2-year-old

Flood, who is mother to an 8-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter, was arrested two days later. The Smyrna woman initially told police the toddler hit her head on a slide at a park, and she put her to bed because she was acting strangely when they returned home, according to the warrant. She didn’t wake up.

Flood said she and Meyers tried to put the child in a cold bath in order to shock her awake before attempting CPR and calling 911. Police arrived just before 9 p.m.

Fallon Fridley was found unresponsive Dec. 9 in her babysitter's apartment on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

The warrant describes extensive bruising all around the child’s head, on her abdomen and on her elbows, arms and legs. Her internal injuries were more severe.

According to the doctor who treated her, “a child with those types of injuries would not physically be able to walk around or function. This indicates that the injuries were inflicted relatively close to when the child was found.”

At 6:38 p.m., investigators found Flood had searched her cellphone for “mental help,” “l hit my child and feel guilty,” “What does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours,” “What type of people enjoy abusing other peoples children” and “Why do people abuse.”

The searches were made over the course of one minute, police said.

Meyers told investigators he was home for several hours before Fallon was found unresponsive, which Delaney said was corroborated by neighbors’ statements and video surveillance taken inside the apartment. While they do not believe he physically harmed the child, Delaney said he “had a duty to protect the child from the assault and intervene on her behalf.”

“Mr. Meyers appeared on video interacting with the child in a loving manner, and by his own admission, the child victim was like a family member,” the officer said. “By his inaction, the child sustained multiple injuries that resulted in the child victim’s death.”

Meyers has been held in the Fulton County Jail since Jan. 6 on charges of probation violation. A judge denied him bond on the murder and cruelty to children charges Wednesday.

Bond was also denied for Flood, who is being held on charges of malice murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery and multiple counts of felony murder.